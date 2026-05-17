Woman named Balesh gave birth in Faridabad hospital parking lot
India
Balesh had to give birth right in the parking lot of Faridabad's government hospital because the main gate was locked and no staff members were around to help.
Her family tried desperately to get someone's attention, even entering through a back gate, but no one showed up during the emergency.
Haryana health department suspends 2 staff
With time running out, a female relative who had been through childbirth before helped deliver the baby using just a cellphone for light.
Thankfully, both mother and newborn are now stable after being moved inside.
The Haryana health department has suspended two absent staff members and launched an inquiry into what went wrong that night.