Woman sub-inspector, 28, found dead at Jarcha police station residence
A 28-year-old woman sub-inspector was found dead in the washroom of her residence on the premises of Jarcha police station in Greater Noida.
Her parents couldn't reach her by phone and asked a colleague to check on her.
Officers had to break into her locked room. After breaking the door, they checked the washroom and found her lying unconscious.
She was declared dead at the hospital.
Police report no injuries, autopsy underway
She had joined the station in 2024 after training and lived on site.
Colleagues described her as healthy, and police say there were no injuries or signs of foul play.
An autopsy is underway to figure out what happened, while authorities continue their investigation into this sad and unexpected loss.