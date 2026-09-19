Woman tears clothes, accuses TTE in viral express train video
A video from an express train is making the rounds online, showing a heated exchange between a woman and a traveling ticket examiner (TTE).
It all started when she was asked for her ticket and reportedly didn't have one.
Things escalated quickly: she claimed to have railway connections, allegedly offered the TTE money, then tore her own clothes and accused him of harassment.
Public divided, Indian Railways seeks details
The TTE filmed the incident, and now the clip has gone viral with people split over who's at fault.
Some are calling for action against the woman, while others say it's important to wait for proper evidence.
Indian Railways's support team has stepped in, asking for details so they can look into what really happened.
This whole episode is a reminder of why documenting incidents (and following due process) matters.