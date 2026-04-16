Woman threw acid at neighbor over victim's fiance in Delhi

Accused disguised acid in sipper bottle

The victim was treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Police found that the accused had been frequently visiting the victim's house. She even joined the victim's family for breakfast on the day of the attack.

She disguised acid in a sipper bottle while asking the victim to apply henna, then threw it at her and tried to make her drink it.

Neighbors stopped her from escaping, and police have registered a case under Section 124(1).