Woman threw acid at neighbor over victim's fiance in Delhi
India
In a troubling incident in Indira Vihar, Delhi, a 26-year-old woman threw acid on her 21-year-old neighbor on April 14.
The attack was reportedly fueled by jealousy over the victim's fiance, with the accused struggling to accept their upcoming wedding.
She's currently getting help for depression.
Accused disguised acid in sipper bottle
The victim was treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.
Police found that the accused had been frequently visiting the victim's house. She even joined the victim's family for breakfast on the day of the attack.
She disguised acid in a sipper bottle while asking the victim to apply henna, then threw it at her and tried to make her drink it.
Neighbors stopped her from escaping, and police have registered a case under Section 124(1).