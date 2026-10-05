Women journalists detained in Delhi over alleged police sexual harassment
On Monday, October 5, 2026, several women journalists in Delhi were detained while protesting claims of sexual harassment by police officers.
Bora said the protesting journalists were detained at Delhi Cantt police station and followed an October 3 incident where three women journalists accused police of misconduct during a demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Parliament street protesters demand FIR
Protesters gathered at Parliament Street police station, demanding a formal investigation and an FIR into the allegations. They also want CCTV footage from the October 3 event reviewed.
AISA president Neha Bora shared that a team of lawyers was in touch with them and called for more legal help.
The ongoing protests focus on demands for an FIR, a probe, CCTV review, and action on the complaints.