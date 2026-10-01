Women police in pink jackets managed Delhi protest crowd control
On October 10, 2026, women police officers led crowd control during a major protest in central Delhi.
Around 3,500 women personnel, including those from the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police, were stationed at busy spots like Ashoka Road and Janpath, easily spotted in pink jackets over their uniforms.
They managed barricades and calmly spoke with protesters to keep things peaceful and prevent a march toward Jantar Mantar.
Women officers led after misconduct allegations
This women-led approach comes after past protests saw allegations of misconduct by male officers, including harassment claims from a woman journalist.
By putting women officers front and center (even handling detentions while male colleagues stepped back), the police aimed to create a safer, more respectful environment at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, where protesters gathered.