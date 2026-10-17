Women's groups protest alleged sexual assault outside Delhi Police headquarters
On Saturday, women's groups gathered outside Delhi Police headquarters, calling out alleged sexual assault and harassment by police during recent protests against the Election Commission.
They demanded safety and respect for women, transgender, and nonbinary protesters, urging authorities to take responsibility.
Organizers demand Chief Election Commissioner's resignation
Organized by several women's and students' organizations, including the All India Democratic Women's Association, the group said videos, photographs, and personal accounts had documented instances of alleged sexual harassment and physical violence.
They also pushed for the chief election commissioner's resignation over claims of electoral irregularities and highlighted ongoing issues of caste- and gender-based abuse, stressing the right of women and gender-diverse people to participate in public and political life without fear.