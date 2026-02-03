'Wonderful announcement': Modi on US cutting tariffs on Indian goods

Prime Minister Modi just confirmed a big trade breakthrough with the US after a call with President Trump. The highlight: tariffs on Indian goods heading to America are dropping from 25% to 18%. Modi said, "Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

India to spend over $500 billion on American energy, tech India will spend over $500 billion on American energy, tech, agriculture, and more.

In return, India has agreed to move toward reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US products to zero.

Plus, that extra 25% penalty for buying Russian oil? That's gone too.

Significant tariff reduction for India This is a milestone for India-US ties—it's a significant tariff reduction for India.

The new rate stands at 18%.

Negotiations were tough, especially after earlier tariff hikes and penalties.