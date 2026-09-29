World Heart Day: ICMR flags sudden deaths in young Indians
This World Heart Day, there's a wake-up call for young Indians: heart disease isn't just an older person's problem anymore.
An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study examined unexplained sudden deaths among people aged 18 to 45, with risk factors like a family history of sudden death, past COVID-19 hospital stays, binge drinking, and recreational substance use showing up again and again.
World Heart Federation urges checks
The "Don't Miss a Beat" campaign from the World Heart Federation is all about catching symptoms early, even if they seem minor.
Experts say things like chest pain or breathlessness shouldn't be ignored.
Regular checks on blood pressure and cholesterol can help too.
The message is simple: youth doesn't make you immune, so start building heart-healthy habits now to lower your risk later.