World Hindu Congress 2026 announced for Mumbai December 18-20
Big news for anyone interested in global Hindu culture: the World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026 is landing in Mumbai from December 18-20 at the Jio World Convention Centre.
Announced by Swami Vigyananand, joint general secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), this massive event will bring together over 4,500 delegates, including thinkers and professionals from more than 60 countries.
Over 45 sessions, 150+ speakers
Get ready for over 45 sessions featuring more than 150 speakers, with the inaugural session addressed by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
For the first time, there'll also be a World Hindu Expo.
The congress will dive into themes like spiritual traditions (Dharma), social unity (Samaj), skills and entrepreneurship (Vishwakarma), and language heritage (Bhasha), all aiming to spark fresh ideas and connections worldwide.