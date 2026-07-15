World Leaks dumps 19,000 Kudankulam Nuclear files on dark web
India
Hackers called World Leaks just dropped 19,000 files from India's Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant on the dark web.
The files, taken from a Reliance Group contractor's server, include blueprints, supplier lists, inspection records, and insurance details.
It is a big deal because some of these documents could reveal how parts of the plant are built.
Reliance admits partial breach to authorities
Reliance has admitted to a "partial breach" and reported it to authorities. Right now, India's top cybersecurity teams are checking for risks.
While the main reactor systems are reportedly safe, experts warn that leaking this kind of information can expose security gaps.
This isn't Kudankulam's first cyberattack either: it highlights just how tough cybersecurity is getting in India.