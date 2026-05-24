'Good news' in Iran-US crisis soon: Marco Rubio

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hinted at a possible peace deal with Iran . Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Rubio said, "I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news." The potential agreement would address issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz , which Iran has largely blocked after a joint attack by the US and Israel.

Deal details Deal to address concerns over Strait of Hormuz The emerging peace deal is expected to address concerns over the Strait of Hormuz and start a process to eliminate fears of an Iranian nuclear weapon. Rubio said, "I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news." US President Donald Trump also confirmed that a peace deal with Iran has been largely negotiated.

Announcement Trump terms negotiations 'Memorandum of understanding pertaining to peace' In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said final details of the deal are being worked out before an official announcement. He described the negotiations as a "Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE," which would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran has rejected Trump's claim that it would reopen the strait completely.

Advertisement