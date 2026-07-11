World Population Day: India most populous, families having fewer children
World Population Day (July 11) is all about understanding how our world is changing as more people share the planet.
India, now the world's most populous country, but that's not the whole story: families are having fewer children than ever before.
The focus has shifted from just counting people to thinking about what these changes mean for jobs, education, and daily life.
India fertility 1.9, workforce peak 2041
India's fertility rate dropped to 1.9 by 2024, showing that families are getting smaller.
While the population is still growing (from 1.4 billion now to a projected 1.59 billion by 2051), the real challenge is making sure young people have the skills they need: the India Skills Report 2025 says that slightly more than half of Indian graduates are employable.
With India's workforce expected to peak in 2041 before shrinking, investing in education and job skills matters more than ever for everyone's future.