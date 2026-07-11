World Population Day: India most populous, families having fewer children

India fertility 1.9, workforce peak 2041

India's fertility rate dropped to 1.9 by 2024, showing that families are getting smaller.

While the population is still growing (from 1.4 billion now to a projected 1.59 billion by 2051), the real challenge is making sure young people have the skills they need: the India Skills Report 2025 says that slightly more than half of Indian graduates are employable.

With India's workforce expected to peak in 2041 before shrinking, investing in education and job skills matters more than ever for everyone's future.