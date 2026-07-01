World Trade Center wall collapses in Bharuch Gujarat, 2 dead
India
In Bharuch, Gujarat, a heavy rainstorm caused the wall of an under-construction World Trade Center to collapse onto a family's hut early Wednesday morning.
Sadly, Ashwin Vasava and his son Ashish lost their lives while they slept.
Firefighters managed to rescue Ashwin's mother and wife, who are now recovering in the hospital.
Bharuch residents demand compensation, police investigate
People in the area are demanding justice and compensation for the family, saying the wall's placement played a role in this tragedy.
Police have started an investigation, with local officials and BJP leaders visiting the site to check on what went wrong.