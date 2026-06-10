Wrong side SUV injures head constable Rahul near Sarai Julena India Jun 10, 2026

A Delhi traffic cop was hurt near Sarai Julena red light when a black SUV, driving on the wrong side, refused to stop and knocked him down.

Head Constable Rahul was among the officers signaling the car to pull over when the SUV hit him, causing him to fall.

Two other officers narrowly avoided getting hit.