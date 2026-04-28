Yagya and Abhav killed in Delhi hit-and-run after IPL match
India
Two cousins, Yagya and Abhav, lost their lives in a hit-and-run on Ashok Road, Delhi, late Friday night.
They were heading home from an IPL match when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle around 10:30pm.
Sadly, both were declared dead at the hospital.
Delhi Police review CCTV footage
Delhi Police are checking CCTV footage to track down the vehicle involved.
This case brings back memories of a similar tragedy earlier this year, where a minor driving without a license killed a young man while making reels behind the wheel.