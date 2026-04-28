Yagya and Abhav killed in Delhi hit-and-run after IPL match India Apr 28, 2026

Two cousins, Yagya and Abhav, lost their lives in a hit-and-run on Ashok Road, Delhi, late Friday night.

They were heading home from an IPL match when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle around 10:30pm.

Sadly, both were declared dead at the hospital.