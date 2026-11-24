Yamuna Expressway speed limit lowered to 75 kph for winter
Heads up if you're driving on the Yamuna Expressway, starting November 25, the speed limit will be lowered from 100 kph to 75 kph as part of measures to prevent road accidents caused by fog and mist during winter.
This new rule stays in place until February 15, 2027, and is all about keeping everyone safer when visibility gets bad.
Yamuna Expressway signage and safety upgrades
To make sure no one misses the update, signs about the new speed limit will pop up along the expressway and there'll be newspaper announcements too.
Jaypee Infratech is rolling out extra safety steps: expect more reflective tapes, fog lights at key spots, and pamphlets with safe-driving tips at toll plazas.
Plus, electronic boards and radio updates will keep sharing safety information while fresh reflective tapes help drivers see lane markings better, especially when weekend traffic picks up.