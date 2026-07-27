Yashovardhan Azad asks Supreme Court to ban metallic projectiles
India
A Retired Intelligence Bureau Special Director, Yashovardhan Azad, has asked the Supreme Court to prohibit the use of wholly or partially metallic kinetic projectiles (including pellets fired from pump-action guns) used by police for crowd control.
Petition seeks compensation and medical aid
Azad's petition isn't just about a ban: he's also calling for compensation and medical help for those hurt.
The July 20 protests in Delhi saw accusations of excessive force from police, including pellet guns, tear gas, and water cannons.
While protesters and opposition parties want accountability through an official probe, the government says police action was needed because some protesters broke barricades and tried to enter restricted areas.