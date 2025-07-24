Next Article
Yashwant Varma: Parliament moves to impeach judge over cash seizure
Big news from Parliament: the Lok Sabha is moving to impeach former Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, after unaccounted cash was found at his place in March.
Speaker Om Birla is expected to set up a special inquiry committee soon, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India on who will be on it.
Impeaching a judge isn't easy—it needs a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament.
First, at least 100 Lok Sabha members or 50 Rajya Sabha members have to sign the motion.
Then, a three-member committee (including top judges and a legal expert) investigates and reports back before Parliament decides whether to go ahead.
It's all part of keeping checks on those in powerful positions.