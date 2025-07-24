Yashwant Varma: Parliament moves to impeach judge over cash seizure India Jul 24, 2025

Big news from Parliament: the Lok Sabha is moving to impeach former Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, after unaccounted cash was found at his place in March.

Speaker Om Birla is expected to set up a special inquiry committee soon, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India on who will be on it.