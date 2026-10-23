Yashwant Varma's resignation may render Lok Sabha impeachment pointless
Justice Yashwant Varma quit the Allahabad High Court after a Supreme Court-led panel found unexplained cash at his home and indicted him.
He resigned on April 10, just as Parliament was considering impeachment over judicial misconduct.
Now, his exit could make those Lok Sabha removal proceedings pointless.
Yashwant Varma could face anti-corruption probe
Even though his name still shows up on the court website, legal experts say a judge's resignation is effective immediately.
The inquiry committee has recommended legal action for the unaccounted money, and with Varma no longer a judge, he could now face criminal investigation under anti-corruption laws without any judicial immunity.
Speaker Om Birla is likely to consult different political parties before making a pronouncement on the issue in Parliament's next session.