India

Delhi courts convicts Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 19, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

A Special NIA Court in Delhi convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik on Thursday.

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Delhi on Thursday convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror-funding case after he pleaded guilty. The court will begin hearing arguments next week for deciding on the quantum of sentence for Malik. He is likely to get a life term. The case is linked with terrorism activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017.

Charged Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges

On May 11, Malik had pleaded to all charges of the UAPA, and IPC sections for criminal conspiracy, including terrorist act, raising funds for the terrorist act, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, and being a member of a terrorist gang or organization, . Since Malik did not hire a lawyer, the court-appointed amicus curaie confirmed that he was not contesting the charges.

Chargesheet Several others charged by the NIA court

Other Kashmiri separatist leaders including Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, former MLA Rashid Engineer, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat alias Peer Saifullah, and others have also been charged by the court besides Malik. The chargesheet also had charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

NIA judge What the court order said

In the order dated March 16, NIA Special Judge Praveen Singh said: "The above analysis reflects that the statements of witnesses and documentary evidence have connected almost all the accused with each other and to a common object of secession, to the commonality of means they were to use, their close association to terrorist/terrorist organizations under the guiding hand and funding of Pakistani establishment."

Information What was the case?

The case was related to the various terror outfits, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) backed by Islamic State perpetrating the terrorist and secessionist activities to disturb Jammu and Kashmir.