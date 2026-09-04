Yasin Malik denies 1990 murder involvement; still seeks capital punishment 

In his 25-page affidavit, Malik claimed the prosecution's narrative was more like a "fictional story" than a real criminal investigation.

He said he learned about Bhat's murder while in judicial custody on February 21, 1991.

The case was transferred to the Jammu & Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) in March 2024 for reinvestigation, and a chargesheet was filed on June 29, 2026.