Yavatmal SUV swept off bridge kills mother and 2 daughters
India
A heartbreaking accident happened in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, where a woman and her two daughters lost their lives after their SUV was swept off a flooded bridge over the Kupti River.
The family tried to cross despite heavy rain; the father, Avinash Khandare, managed to survive by holding onto a tree, but sadly lost his wife Madhavi and both daughters.
Overnight rescue finds victims amid floods
Rescue teams found the victims and their car after searching overnight.
This tragedy is part of wider flooding across Maharashtra this month: 13 people have died in just one day earlier in July, with many families forced to leave their homes as alerts remain high statewide.