Year ender 2025: Security forces neutralized 31 terrorists in J&K

Three terrorists linked to Pahalgam attack killed

The three Lashkar operatives linked to the Pahalgam attack were killed during Operation Mahadev near Srinagar on July 28.

Documents recovered at the scene confirmed they were Pakistani nationals.

Thanks to ongoing efforts by security forces, the number of foreign terrorists fell to its lowest level in 2025, and terror-related fatalities in 2025 showed a significant drop compared with previous years.