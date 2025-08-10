Yearend 2025: How India retaliated after Pahalgam attack
After a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2024, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh firmly said "enough is enough," giving the military full freedom to act.
Just two weeks later (May 7, 2024), Operation Sindoor was launched—targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and TRF.
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor killed over 100 terrorists while deliberately avoiding civilian or regular military sites in Pakistan.
When Pakistan hit back with drone and missile strikes on Indian bases, India's air defense kept damage low and held its ground.
This operation signaled a major shift—India combined strong political backing with precise military action, showing it won't tolerate cross-border terrorism but also wants to avoid wider conflict.