Yearend 2025: How India retaliated after Pahalgam attack India Aug 10, 2025

After a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2024, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh firmly said "enough is enough," giving the military full freedom to act.

Just two weeks later (May 7, 2024), Operation Sindoor was launched—targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and TRF.