65L names removed from Bihar voter list: What's the reason
Bihar's voter rolls are getting a major update.
The Election Commission kicked off a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on June 24, 2024, sending officials door-to-door to make sure only eligible voters are listed.
When the draft list dropped on August 1, 65 lakh names had been removed—mostly because of deaths, people moving away, or duplicate and foreign entries.
If you don't have ID, your name is still on list
If you don't have ECI-approved ID, your name still goes on the list for now but gets double-checked by election officers before it's final.
You can also file claims or objections if you spot any mistakes.
Supreme Court is keeping an eye on this process
The SIR aims to keep things fair and transparent—every deletion needs a written reason.
With the Supreme Court watching closely, this is about making sure Bihar's elections stay clean and accurate.