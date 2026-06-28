Yellow warning for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh July 1-3
India
Heads up, Himachal Pradesh! After a late start, a wet spell is expected, and the weather department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall from July 1 to 3.
Expect light to moderate showers through June 30, but things will pick up, with thunderstorms and lightning likely on July 3.
Some spots could even see heavy rain on July 3.
Dharamshala 17.1mm, Una hits 39.4°C
Dharamshala just got the most rain in the last day (17.1mm), while Una was sizzling at 39.4 degrees Celsius.
If you're in the area, keep an eye on local forecasts and stay safe, especially during those heavier downpours.
The wet spell should be a welcome break after days of dry weather across the state.