Yellow warning for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh July 1-3

Dharamshala 17.1mm, Una hits 39.4°C

Dharamshala just got the most rain in the last day (17.1mm), while Una was sizzling at 39.4 degrees Celsius.

If you're in the area, keep an eye on local forecasts and stay safe, especially during those heavier downpours.

The wet spell should be a welcome break after days of dry weather across the state.