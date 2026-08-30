Yesha Kumar, 45, arrested after threatening security guards on video
India
Yesha Kumar, 45, was arrested after a viral video showed her threatening and verbally abusing security guards at Amrapali Centurian Park Terrace Homes.
The whole thing started when the guards wouldn't let in a food delivery worker without permission.
Kumar, reportedly drunk, was seen yelling death threats and trying to kick one of the guards.
Kumar's 'no regrets' sparks worker debate
Kumar was arrested on Thursday morning.
Even with public backlash, she told media she had "no regrets" and that she was being targeted because people "don't like a bold woman."
The incident sparked bigger conversations about how workers are treated in gated communities.
Devendra Tiger, president of the Federation of Resident Welfare Associations of Greater Noida, called it "deeply saddening."