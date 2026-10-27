Yogesh Singh urges Army stop playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha'
India
Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has suggested the Indian Army stop playing Sare Jahan Se Achha, a song by Muhammad Iqbal.
Speaking at a book launch, Singh pointed out that while Iqbal wrote the song, Singh alleged that Iqbal later advocated ideas associated with Partition.
Debate over Iqbal and 'Vande Mataram'
Former Kerala and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan shared that Iqbal once loved India but changed his views over time.
Meanwhile, Prajna Pravah national convenor J. Nandakumar alleged that Vande Mataram had historically been curtailed to just two stanzas by previous governments and celebrated its comeback in 2026.
The event brought together varied opinions on what these songs mean for India today.