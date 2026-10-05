Yogi Adityanath announces Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana for 50,000 women
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just announced the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana: 50,000 gasoline scooters will go to top-performing women graduates from the 2025-26 batch.
The goal? To help more young women move freely and confidently.
The scheme kicks off next month and was revealed during a big scholarship event in Lucknow.
DBT credits ₹148cr to 460,000 students
At the same event, more than ₹148 crore was sent directly to the bank accounts of more than 460,000 students via direct benefit transfer (DBT), making things way more transparent.
11 students got scholarship certificates too.
The chief minister also highlighted how DBT has fixed old issues with misused funds and gave a shoutout to the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching scheme, which helps local students prep for tough exams like JEE and NEET.