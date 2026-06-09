Yogi Adityanath announces UP discussing ISRO satellite for weather monitoring
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just announced that the state is considering sending a satellite into space dedicated to monitoring weather-related parameters for Uttar Pradesh and has initiated discussions with ISRO about it.
He shared this news while opening the upgraded Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, saying accurate early warnings are key for handling disasters better.
Early warning system reduces lightning deaths
Uttar Pradesh has stepped up its game by installing 450 automatic weather stations and 2,000 rain gages across blocks, so real-time updates on rainfall and temperature are now standard.
With new Doppler radars and lightning sensors, predictions are sharper: thanks to the Early Warning System and related measures, annual lightning deaths have dropped from over 100 to about 12 in high-risk districts.
Timely mobile alerts are also helping protect vulnerable districts like Mirzapur.