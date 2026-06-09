Yogi Adityanath announces UP discussing ISRO satellite for weather monitoring

Early warning system reduces lightning deaths

Uttar Pradesh has stepped up its game by installing 450 automatic weather stations and 2,000 rain gages across blocks, so real-time updates on rainfall and temperature are now standard.

With new Doppler radars and lightning sensors, predictions are sharper: thanks to the Early Warning System and related measures, annual lightning deaths have dropped from over 100 to about 12 in high-risk districts.

Timely mobile alerts are also helping protect vulnerable districts like Mirzapur.