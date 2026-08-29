Yogi Adityanath asks Uttar Pradesh hospitals to prepare for H1N1
India
Swine flu cases are spiking, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants hospitals ready.
He's asked them to set up isolation wards and make sure there are enough medicines and testing kits, especially since Delhi just saw 166 new H1N1 cases in a single day, adding to over 2,600 this year.
UP districts told to monitor H1N1
District officials across Uttar Pradesh have been told to keep a close watch, focus on early diagnosis, and report any major changes fast.
The push is for quick treatment and strong containment so things don't get out of hand.
Meanwhile, Delhi is also reviewing hospital readiness as respiratory illnesses rise.