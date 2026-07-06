Yogi Adityanath cabinet approves renaming Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur to Parshurampuri
India
Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district is getting a new identity, Parshurampuri.
The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the change after the center gave its nod last year.
The move is meant to honor Lord Parshuram, who is believed to have been born there.
Jalalabad councils backed renaming since 2018
This isn't just about a name swap. The change highlights the town's cultural and religious roots, with local councils backing it since 2018.
Plus, Parshurampuri is seeing new projects like temple makeovers and spruced-up water bodies to boost religious tourism, part of a wider trend of renaming towns in Uttar Pradesh (think Prayagraj and Ayodhya).
Union Minister Jitin Prasada also voiced his support for the initiative.