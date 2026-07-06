Yogi Adityanath cabinet approves renaming Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur to Parshurampuri

Jalalabad councils backed renaming since 2018

This isn't just about a name swap. The change highlights the town's cultural and religious roots, with local councils backing it since 2018.

Plus, Parshurampuri is seeing new projects like temple makeovers and spruced-up water bodies to boost religious tourism, part of a wider trend of renaming towns in Uttar Pradesh (think Prayagraj and Ayodhya).

Union Minister Jitin Prasada also voiced his support for the initiative.