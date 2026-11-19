Yogi Adityanath completes online self-enumeration for Census 2027 urging participation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just did his own online self-enumeration for Census 2027, filling out a detailed form from his home at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.
He encouraged everyone to join in, calling the census an important national responsibility.
Jan Chaupal helps beneficiaries access assistance
Alongside the census push, Adityanath kicked off the Jan Chaupal campaign to get more people involved in updating voter lists and making sure government welfare benefits reach those who need them.
These sessions are meant for direct chats with beneficiaries and aim to help eligible people access assistance.