Yogi Adityanath deposits ₹148cr into 460,000 UP students' bank accounts
Big news for students in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just sent over ₹148 crore straight to the bank accounts of 460,000 students from low-income families.
The scholarships cover classes nine and 10 as well as post-matric courses, all to help make sure money isn't a barrier to education.
At the event, Adityanath also handed out certificates to top-performing students, saying the state is serious about supporting young learners.
Scooters for meritorious graduating girls
There's more: meritorious girls currently in the final year of graduation, and whose names are on the merit list, will get scooters in the coming month.
Plus, over 2,300 schools have gotten new labs and libraries thanks to Project Alankar.
The exam process has also been sped up so results come faster, and scholarship money now goes directly into student accounts for extra convenience and transparency.