Yogi Adityanath deposits ₹148cr into 460,000 UP students' bank accounts

Big news for students in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just sent over ₹148 crore straight to the bank accounts of 460,000 students from low-income families.

The scholarships cover classes nine and 10 as well as post-matric courses, all to help make sure money isn't a barrier to education.

At the event, Adityanath also handed out certificates to top-performing students, saying the state is serious about supporting young learners.