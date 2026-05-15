Yogi Adityanath launches 'AI for All' free online course
India
Uttar Pradesh launched the "AI for All" initiative, which offers the free online course "AI for You: Training and Assessment."
Launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a job fair in Muzaffarnagar, the initiative is all about getting young people ready for tech-driven careers and boosting Digital India.
'AI for You' offers AI certificate
The program features a three-hour online course, "AI for You: Training and Assessment."
If you pass the final test, you get an AI certificate, great for your resume whether you're a student, prepping for exams, or just want to stay ahead in today's job market.
Signing up is easy and totally free on the UPSDM website.