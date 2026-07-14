Yogi Adityanath launches drive in Gorakhpur to plant 35cr saplings
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off the Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam campaign in Gorakhpur, aiming to plant a massive 35 crore saplings in a single day.
The move is all about boosting green cover and fighting climate change.
At the launch, Adityanath called Earth a mother that gives birth to all living beings and personally planted saplings to start things off.
Uttar Pradesh planted 242cr saplings
In the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has already planted 242 crore saplings, helping absorb tons of CO2 and release oxygen. The government plans to add another 35 crore to reach a total of 275 crore in 2026.
Delayed monsoons and poor crop yields are being linked to environmental damage, so this effort is pretty urgent.
Uttar Pradesh now ranks second in India for greenery growth, and there are plans for a Forestry University in Gorakhpur to keep the momentum going.
Ayodhya has also been named the state's first solar city, a cool step toward sustainability.