Yogi Adityanath launches self-enumeration for 2027 Census in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just kicked off the self-enumeration phase for the 2027 Census in Lucknow.
Running from November 16-30, this initiative is all about collecting accurate information on different communities so future government plans actually meet people's needs.
Adityanath stressed that getting reliable data now will help prevent social gaps later.
Yogi Adityanath stresses Musahar inclusion
The CM pointed out that groups like the Musahar community have missed out on support because of data gaps, and he wants to make sure no one slips through the cracks this time.
After self-enumeration wraps up, teams will go door-to-door across all 75 districts from December 1 to January 4 to count everyone, especially in remote or marginalized areas.
There is even a helpline if anyone needs help with the process.