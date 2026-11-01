Yogi Adityanath launches Vande Bharat sleeper between Varanasi and Delhi
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kicked off the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train, making trips between Varanasi and Delhi way quicker: think eight to nine hours instead of a long overnight journey.
The launch, held in Varanasi with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is all about connecting two of India's most vibrant cities more smoothly.
Uttar Pradesh expands MEMU, upgrades crossings
Alongside the sleeper train, new MEMU services are rolling out to link places like Rajatalab and Prayagraj with affordable monthly passes; great news for students and daily commuters.
The state is also stepping up rail safety by replacing unmanned crossings with underpasses and overpasses.
Plus, the massive Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor now runs through Uttar Pradesh, speeding up goods movement across the state.
All these upgrades are part of a bigger push to make travel easier, safer, and more modern for everyone.