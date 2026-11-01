Yogi Adityanath launches Vande Bharat sleeper between Varanasi and Delhi

Alongside the sleeper train, new MEMU services are rolling out to link places like Rajatalab and Prayagraj with affordable monthly passes; great news for students and daily commuters.

The state is also stepping up rail safety by replacing unmanned crossings with underpasses and overpasses.

Plus, the massive Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor now runs through Uttar Pradesh, speeding up goods movement across the state.

All these upgrades are part of a bigger push to make travel easier, safer, and more modern for everyone.