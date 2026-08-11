Yogi Adityanath leads Gorakhpur Tiranga Yatra honoring freedom fighters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a Tiranga Yatra in Gorakhpur as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging everyone to fly the national flag at home as a tribute to freedom fighters.
He spoke about how in 1905 the Swadeshi movement emerged as the fundamental principle of India's quest for freedom, and in the 1930s the charkha at the center of the Tricolour symbolized the freedom fighters' banner.
Uttar Pradesh targets 5cr home flags
Adityanath paid his respects to Rani Lakshmibai and led a 2.5-kilometer padyatra with the flag, highlighting a strong "Nation First" message.
This year, Uttar Pradesh is aiming for five crore homes to display the flag, and establishments to display the flag, making it a massive statewide show of respect for those who fought for freedom.