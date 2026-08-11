Yogi Adityanath leads Gorakhpur Tiranga Yatra honoring freedom fighters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a Tiranga Yatra in Gorakhpur as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging everyone to fly the national flag at home as a tribute to freedom fighters.

He spoke about how in 1905 the Swadeshi movement emerged as the fundamental principle of India's quest for freedom, and in the 1930s the charkha at the center of the Tricolour symbolized the freedom fighters' banner.