Yogi Adityanath pushes Startup Policy 2026 to boost up innovation

Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission planned

The policy will launch the Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission to guide promotion, funding, and training.

There are special perks for startups working in AI, robotics, quantum tech, and health tech, plus extra support for women founders and entrepreneurs from Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.

Centers of Excellence will get a boost, and new U-Hubs in Lucknow and Noida aim to spark deep tech innovation.

UP has already climbed from "Aspiring Leader" in 2018 to "Top Performer" in 2025, a sign its startup scene is seriously leveling up.