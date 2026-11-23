Yogi Adityanath recounts asking Savitri Devi for alms in X
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared an emotional post on X, remembering his late mother, Savitri Devi.
Reflecting on his spiritual journey, he recalled asking his mother for alms after choosing a life of renunciation, and spoke about the irreplaceable love only a mother can give.
Adityanath urges support for neglected mothers
Adityanath called a mother's influence, "There are certain debts that can never be repaid. Yes, we can certainly fulfill our duties." saying her absence leaves a deep emotional void.
He encouraged everyone to honor their mothers, not just in words but by supporting those who are neglected or in need.
His message is a reminder to value and care for the women who shape our lives, both at home and in society.