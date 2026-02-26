Yogi Adityanath rides world's fastest train in Japan

Adityanath's ride isn't just about speed—it highlights growing India-Japan teamwork in tech and clean energy. He thanked Japanese leaders for supporting projects like IIT Kanpur's Centre of Excellence, showing how both countries are pushing forward together.

What if maglev trains come to India?

India is already building its own high-speed rail with Japan between Mumbai and Ahmedabad using Shinkansen tech.

If Maglev trains ever come to India, trips between cities like Delhi and Mumbai could get way faster—meaning less travel time and more opportunities for everyone.