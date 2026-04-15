Yogi Adityanath urges no outsider interference, 21% interim wage hike

Adityanath urges unity, youth skilling

Adityanath also called for more unity among organizations to build trust at work, saying teamwork and honesty are key for lasting success.

He highlighted big projects like the Ganga Expressway as signs of Uttar Pradesh's growth, and pointed out that the state's huge workforce is a real strength.

He added that Uttar Pradesh is working to skill up its youth so they're ready for today's job market, something he sees as crucial for speeding up development.