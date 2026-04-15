Yogi Adityanath urges no outsider interference, 21% interim wage hike
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has weighed in on the Noida workers' protests for better pay and conditions, making it clear he doesn't want external elements should not be allowed to interfere in the internal matters of a group or factory getting involved in company matters.
His comments came as the state announced a 21% interim wage hike for workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, following talks with both employees and industry leaders.
Adityanath urges unity, youth skilling
Adityanath also called for more unity among organizations to build trust at work, saying teamwork and honesty are key for lasting success.
He highlighted big projects like the Ganga Expressway as signs of Uttar Pradesh's growth, and pointed out that the state's huge workforce is a real strength.
He added that Uttar Pradesh is working to skill up its youth so they're ready for today's job market, something he sees as crucial for speeding up development.