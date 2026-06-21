Yogi Adityanath urges water conservation as Uttar Pradesh monsoon weakens
India
With forecasts showing Uttar Pradesh will get less rain this monsoon, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is pushing for stronger water conservation.
He's asked departments to keep drinking water flowing, ramp up the Catch the Rain campaign, and promote rainwater harvesting, especially since June is expected to be extra dry.
Uttar Pradesh hits groundwater exploitation target
Adityanath also wants government buildings to set an example for water-saving and stop wastewater from polluting ponds.
Thanks to efforts like rooftop rainwater harvesting and the Atal Groundwater Scheme, Uttar Pradesh has improved its groundwater levels and hit its target of cutting exploitation.
The state's focus on sustainable water use is getting results even as weather patterns shift.