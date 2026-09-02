'You're no longer democratically elected': SC tells BCI chairman 

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that while Mishra can continue for day-to-day functioning till a new council is formed, his position shouldn't be equated with that of a democratically elected Chairman.

"You should also bear in mind that you are like a pro tem Chairman till a fresh election...takes place," Justice Joymalya Bagchi told Senior Advocate Guru Krishnakumar, who represented the BCI.