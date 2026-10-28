2-year-old enters record books for Tabla playing: What we know
What's the story
A two-year-old girl from Karnataka, Swarshri Hegde, has made it to the India Book of Records by reciting and playing 12 taals on the tabla. The prodigy hails from Honnavara in Uttara Kannada, and her performance video has gone viral. In Indian classical music, a taal is a rhythmic cycle that serves as the foundation for a musical performance. Each cycle has a specific arrangement of beats and divisions that return to the starting point, known as sam.
Taal mastery
Reciting and playing a 'taal' requires immense practice
Reciting a taal means vocalizing its bols or syllables associated with individual strokes on the instrument.
Playing the same pattern on the tabla demands coordinated hand movements and precise control over rhythm.
Learning to perform multiple such cycles involves memory, concentration, and repeated practice.
Twitter Post
See Hegde playing tabla
Her name is Swarshri Hegde she is 2 years 10 months old. But at this little age only she has made into India Book of Records for reciting,playing 12 taals in Tabala. She is from Honnavara Uttara Kannada Karnataka. Congratulations to little Swarshri 😍👏💐 pic.twitter.com/U5TjJKT35N— Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) October 24, 2026
Online reactions
Users praised her talent and potential
The video of the young tabla player has been widely shared on X, with users praising her talent and potential.
One user wrote, "Proud moment for Uttara Kannada (Karwar). A 2 year old girl showcasing incredible talent."
Another viewer commented, "This is so unbelievable. This is like a little Devi playing tabla and reciting all the music notes."
Another gushed, "Gifted child. Wonder how the parents could foresee and name the child as Swarshri."