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Home / News / India News / 2-year-old enters record books for Tabla playing: What we know
2-year-old enters record books for Tabla playing: What we know
Swarshri Hegde is just two years old

2-year-old enters record books for Tabla playing: What we know

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 28, 2026
04:53 pm
What's the story

A two-year-old girl from Karnataka, Swarshri Hegde, has made it to the India Book of Records by reciting and playing 12 taals on the tabla. The prodigy hails from Honnavara in Uttara Kannada, and her performance video has gone viral. In Indian classical music, a taal is a rhythmic cycle that serves as the foundation for a musical performance. Each cycle has a specific arrangement of beats and divisions that return to the starting point, known as sam.

Taal mastery

Reciting and playing a 'taal' requires immense practice

Reciting a taal means vocalizing its bols or syllables associated with individual strokes on the instrument.

Playing the same pattern on the tabla demands coordinated hand movements and precise control over rhythm.

Learning to perform multiple such cycles involves memory, concentration, and repeated practice.

Twitter Post

See Hegde playing tabla

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Online reactions

Users praised her talent and potential

The video of the young tabla player has been widely shared on X, with users praising her talent and potential.

One user wrote, "Proud moment for Uttara Kannada (Karwar). A 2 year old girl showcasing incredible talent."

Another viewer commented, "This is so unbelievable. This is like a little Devi playing tabla and reciting all the music notes."

Another gushed, "Gifted child. Wonder how the parents could foresee and name the child as Swarshri."

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