Youngsters film rat in Blinkit ice cream freezer in Kalyan
India
A group of youngsters shopping for ice cream at a Blinkit store in Kalyan, Maharashtra, spotted a rat inside the freezer, right among the packaged treats.
They filmed it, which quickly sparked outrage among local residents, with many demanding strict action from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against the store.
Maharashtra FDA suspends 14 licenses
After the footage sparked outrage among local residents, the FDA was already inspecting Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart locations across Maharashtra.
Out of 86 places inspected, 14 had their licenses suspended due to food safety and hygiene violations.
Some Blinkit stores in Mumbai were even found with cockroaches or staff working without proper gear, raising big questions about how safe our quick-delivery snacks really are.