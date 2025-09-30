Next Article
YouTuber arrested for spreading fake news about Karur stampede
India
Chennai police have arrested YouTuber Felix Gerald for allegedly posting a video spreading misinformation about the tragic Karur stampede at a political rally on September 27, 2025, which left 41 people dead.
His channel, RedPix, reportedly blamed the state government for the incident.
Gerald's arrest follows detentions of BJP, TVK members
Gerald's arrest is part of a broader crackdown on fake news following the tragedy.
Just days earlier, police had also detained a BJP functionary and two TVK members for sharing rumors on social media.
So far, cases have been filed against 25 people accused of spreading false information about the State government and police.