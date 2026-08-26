YouTuber Chhavi Varshney, mother Sarika die in Ujjain-Garoth highway crash
In a heartbreaking accident early Tuesday, 23-year-old YouTuber Chhavi Varshney and her mother Sarika lost their lives when their car crashed into a truck on the Ujjain-Garoth highway in Madhya Pradesh.
The impact was severe enough to wreck their car and push the truck off its path.
Chhavi Varshney's father seriously injured
The crash happened around 6am near Ramakhedi village.
Bystanders quickly called for help, but Chhavi and her mother were declared dead at the hospital.
Three others in the car, including Chhavi's father, were seriously injured and are being treated.
Chhavi Varshney had 700,000 YouTube subscribers
Chhavi had built a strong online presence since 2021, with over 700,000 YouTube subscribers and over 1 lakh Instagram followers. She started with lifestyle vlogs before moving to gaming content, supported by her family.
Police are investigating the accident.